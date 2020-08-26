3 hours ago

Obuasi AshantiGold is close to completing a move for Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed to augment their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

Both clubs have reached an agreement for the loan signing of the striker to help the miners in their African Cup competition.

AshantiGold lost their captain and star striker Shafiu Mumuni after failing to agree on a new contract with him.

The technical team sees the Aduana Stars striker as the player who can fill the gaping hole left by the exit of Shafiu Mumuni who was top scorer the last time the club played in Africa.

According to the player all that is left is to travel to Obuasi to put pen to paper to seal the deal.

“I will say my move to Ashantigold is almost done but ones I have not signed on the paper for the club I will take it as 99%. I based in Dormaa but Ashantigold is in Obuasi so what is left is for me to move there and sign. I would have signed for them long time but I had one or two things to do in Tema. So from here I will move to straight to Obuasi and put pen to paper”

“I said the deal is 99% done because Ashantigold has completed talks with me and Aduana. So what I have to do now is to travel to Obuasi and just sign. It’s a year loan and I will playing in the Africa campaign for the club."

“When a club is going to Africa one key thing is experience and looking at the players in the local scene I’m one of them so I think that is the reason why Ashantigold have signed me but I have not signed officially for the club” he told Television CK.

It is believed the player will earn around GHC8,000 a month plus other bonuses.

Yahaya, 32, scored 11 goals in 15 appearances in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season for Aduana Stars.