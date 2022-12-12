3 hours ago

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has given the government a one week ultimatum to exempt pensions from the debt restructuring programme else it will advise itself.

At a press conference in Accra today, General Secretary of the TUC, Dr Yaw Baah, said the debt restructuring programme in its current form will impoverish workers.

The TUC has also kicked against the government’s decision to freeze pubic sector employment.

“What is the point of Free SHS if Ghanaians cannot secure jobs,” Dr Baah said.