2 hours ago

Shortly after his wife vehemently denied claims that he had engaged in an extramarital affair, Kwame A Plus offered a somewhat contradictory response.

In a video shared online, A Plus questioned what was wrong if, despite his success in life, he had an affair or fathered children with another woman.

He underscored his point by commenting on the attractiveness of MC Yaa Yeboah, the woman he was accused of being involved with, suggesting there was no issue if he indeed had relations with someone like her.

"What's wrong if I sleep with someone? Look at all that I have achieved in life, my esteemed reputation in society. What's wrong if I sleep with someone or even father children with someone? Such things don't intimidate me. Someone claims they have information about me, and it turns out to be merely about my sexual affair with someone. Really?

"Just look at how appealing Yaa Yeboah looks, look how attractive she is. What's wrong if I sleep with her?" he asserted.

He also dismissed any notion that such claims could affect his political aspirations, asserting confidently, "Such things don't intimidate me, and those who think it could hinder me politically are mistaken."

Addressing his friend Afia Schwarzenegger, who brought up this assertion, specifically his involvement in an extramarital affair with MC Yaa Yeboah, A Plus said:

"Afia, you are my sister, and we shouldn't be doing this. Now, we're allowing our enemies to mock us because they're happy we're fighting each other. Your children are my nephews and niece. I've stood by you, and you know it. I was with you throughout your court case, and even with this issue, I'll still stand by you when you need me."

This statement from A Plus contrasts with his wife's earlier denial, highlighting a public dispute over the allegations that have drawn attention on social media.