11 hours ago

Musician Kofi Kinaata has won the song writer of the year for the fourth time in a row.

The musician who is currently the biggest from the Western region has been tagged as the best in his generation considering the content of the songs he produces.

For four years, he has won this award and will continue to win until someone else takes over from him because Kofi will not renege on his effort at producing good songs.

After winning the award, Kofi Kinaata in a post on social media said he broke a record last year and has broken it again and set his own record.

He believes that he should win the prestigious award severally for the good thought provoking songs he writes.

“Another One! I set a record last year.. and I’ve broken my own record this year! The only Ghanaian artiste to win the VGMA SongWriter Award for the FOURTH time!”