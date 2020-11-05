1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama is asking the incumbent NPP administration to show Ghanaians one power plant they have procured in addition to what the NDC procured to end the power supply crisis popularly known as dumsor.

“I tell you that I solved dumsor before leaving power. But if the NPP say they did it, then they should show us just one power plant that they procured in addition to what we [NDC] did,” Mahama said while addressing his supporters in the Adentan constituency.

Since assuming power on January 7, 2017, the Akufo-Addo administration has been praising itself for ‘finally’ ending the power supply crisis.

Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister, in the Mid-year budget presentation to Parliament on Thursday, July 23, noted that the load shedding exercise a.k.a dumsor has been stabilised.

“It is clear to our fellow Ghanaians by now that we have enjoyed three and half years of reliable and cheaper power,” he said.

Mahama urged the electorate to kick out the Akufo-Addo administration at the December 7 polls.