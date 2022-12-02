1 hour ago

Ghana will renew rivalry with the South Americans for the first time since 2010 when the two teams clashed in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa where Luis Suarez handled the ball in the closing stages of the game which saw Ghana exit the competition after losing on penalties.

The Black Stars are currently second on the table with (3) three points in Group H having defeated South Korea 3-2 in a frantic game last Thursday and losing their opening game 3-2 to Portugal.

Uruguay also has just a point after drawing against Korea and losing 2-0 to Portugal in their first two matches.

What Ghana needs to do to progress:

Ghana will be guaranteed to finish in the top two if they beat Uruguay.

If Ghana draw and South Korea draw/lose, Ghana qualifies in second.

If Ghana draw and South Korea win against Portugal by one goal, second place will be decided on goals scored.

If group goals scored are identical (e.g. if 0-0 and 3-2), Ghana finishes second on head-to-head.

If South Korea wins by two or more goals, South Korea finishes second on goal difference and Ghana is third.

Ghana cannot qualify with a defeat.

The game will kick off at 3pm local Ghana time.