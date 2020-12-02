The worldwide beloved sport called Basketball inspires many individuals - both kids and adults alike - to cheer on for their favorite teams and even aspire to join professional teams as they reach a certain point in their life.
It takes a lot of hard work, determination, and talent for one to get into the big leagues like the National Basketball Association (NBA) or Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) if you reside in the United States of America. You’d need to be able to start playing ball at a young age in order to develop the skill and mindset of going pro. Not only that, but he or she will have to undergo rigorous training from early on.
As a child grows older, he or she must adapt to the appropriate basketball size in order to learn the proper dribbling and shooting techniques. The best youth basketball sizes vary according to the player’s age since a kid won’t be able to learn proper form if the ball is too heavy. Additionally, men’s basketballs weigh differently from women’s basketballs.
Let’s talk more about basketball.
What is Basketball?According to Britannica, “Basketball is a game played between two teams of five players each on a rectangular court, usually indoors. Each team tries to score by tossing the ball through the opponent’s goal, an elevated horizontal hoop and net called a basket.”
It is very popular in the United States of America, where it was first discovered in the 1890s. You play basketball on a rectangular court. In professional games, the court measures 94 feet or 28.7 meters long, and 50 feet or 15.2 meters wide. High school courts might be slightly smaller but are roughly the same size.
At the end of each court, there is a basket attached to a backboard which is made of very firm glass. The basket is made out of metal and is shaped like a ring, with a net hanging from the rim of the ring. The rim hangs 10 feet or 3 meters above the floor.
The basketball’s size, on the other hand, depends on the age of the teams that are playing. There are seven (7) sizes that determine your level of play.
What are the different sizes of basketballs?You might think that there is only one universal basketball size but did you know that there are actually three sizes you can choose from? Even though there are three sizes to pick from, it still depends on the level of play of the players in each team. This means that the older you are, the bigger the size of the basketball you use when playing. Let’s get right into the different sizes of basketballs.
-
Nerf Toy
-
Size 1
-
Size 3
-
Size 4
-
Size 5
-
Size 6
-
Size 7
CONCLUSIONAfter reviewing the difference between the sizes of each basketball, we can safely say that the Size 6 ball is perfect for both boys and girls who are 12 years old! It is the perfect size for a child to learn the proper forms and technique, as well as evolve and improve his or her skills in basketball.
Whether they are playing basketball for fun or aspiring to join the big leagues someday, it’s important to let the players handle the appropriate ball size according to their age and gender so as to make the most of their time learning and enjoying the sport!
Comments