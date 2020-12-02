3 hours ago

The worldwide beloved sport called Basketball inspires many individuals - both kids and adults alike - to cheer on for their favorite teams and even aspire to join professional teams as they reach a certain point in their life.

It takes a lot of hard work, determination, and talent for one to get into the big leagues like the National Basketball Association (NBA) or Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) if you reside in the United States of America. You’d need to be able to start playing ball at a young age in order to develop the skill and mindset of going pro. Not only that, but he or she will have to undergo rigorous training from early on.

As a child grows older, he or she must adapt to the appropriate basketball size in order to learn the proper dribbling and shooting techniques. The best youth basketball sizes vary according to the player’s age since a kid won’t be able to learn proper form if the ball is too heavy. Additionally, men’s basketballs weigh differently from women’s basketballs.

Let’s talk more about basketball.

What is Basketball?

According to

Britannica

, “Basketball is a game played between two teams of five players each on a rectangular court, usually indoors. Each team tries to score by tossing the ball through the opponent’s goal, an elevated horizontal hoop and net called a basket.”

It is very popular in the United States of America, where it was first discovered in the 1890s. You play basketball on a rectangular court. In professional games, the court measures 94 feet or 28.7 meters long, and 50 feet or 15.2 meters wide. High school courts might be slightly smaller but are roughly the same size.

At the end of each court, there is a basket attached to a backboard which is made of very firm glass. The basket is made out of metal and is shaped like a ring, with a net hanging from the rim of the ring. The rim hangs 10 feet or 3 meters above the floor.

The basketball’s size, on the other hand, depends on the age of the teams that are playing. There are seven (7) sizes that determine your level of play.

What are the different sizes of basketballs?

You might think that there is only one universal basketball size but did you know that there are actually three sizes you can choose from? Even though there are three sizes to pick from, it still depends on the level of play of the players in each team. This means that the older you are, the bigger the size of the basketball you use when playing. Let’s get right into the different sizes of basketballs.



Nerf Toy

The first size on our list is called the “Nerf Toy” because of its small size and lightweightedness. As an adult, you can easily fit this ball in your hand as it only measures 9-20” in circumference and it only weighs 1-5 oz! It’s especially great for babies and toddlers until they reach the age of four.



Size 1

The next size on the list is also known as the “micro-mini” basketball, which is appropriate for boys and girls who are around two to four years of age. Some adults also like to use Size 1 balls as novelty items or simply for fun activities. The Size 1 ball is 16” in circumference and weighs 8 oz.



Size 3

The Size 3 ball is called a “mini basketball” and its circumference is 22.” This ball also weighs 10 oz, which is pretty lightweight. The size and weight of this ball is intended for kids (both boys and girls) who are four to eight years old. If your kid is interested in learning basketball, this is the perfect size to start them off so you can teach them proper techniques on how to dribble and shoot a basketball.



Size 4

To pick up where we left off, the next size in this list is Size 4, which is appropriate for both boys and girls who are between the ages five and eight. This is also considered as one of the starter basketball sizes, though many still consider this size as a toy. Its circumference is 25.5” and it weighs 14 oz.



Size 5

The most commonly found standard youth basketball size is Size 5. You can find these in most stores if you ask for the starter basketball size for children ages nine to 11 years old. Its circumference is 27.5” and it weighs around 17 oz. Schools with an early basketball program or a youth basketball program usually have these basketball sizes in stock for their younger participants.



Size 6

The next size, Size 6, measures 28.5” in circumference and weighs around 20 oz. This size is appropriate for boys who are between the ages 12 to 14. This size is also used by girls and women ages 12 and above since this is the official size for women’s high school, college, and professional basketball.



Size 7

Lastly, Size 7 is used for men and boys ages 15 and up. This ball is 29.5” in circumference and weighs 22 oz. Though some schools tend to use the same size 7 ball for both men and women, this is the official recorded size for high school, college, and professional basketball for men.

CONCLUSION

After reviewing the difference between the sizes of each basketball, we can safely say that the Size 6 ball is perfect for both boys and girls who are 12 years old! It is the perfect size for a child to learn the proper forms and technique, as well as evolve and improve his or her skills in basketball.

Whether they are playing basketball for fun or aspiring to join the big leagues someday, it’s important to let the players handle the appropriate ball size according to their age and gender so as to make the most of their time learning and enjoying the sport!