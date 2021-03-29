2 hours ago

The Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has showered praises on the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, declaring that what he and his colleagues learn at the feet of the President is precious.

According to him, it’s beyond whatever that can be taught in the classroom for several years.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah expressed his on his social media platform to celebrate the president on the occasion of his 77th birthday today.

His post read “#NanaAt77 Happy Bday Boss. What we learn at your feet daily is beyond what we could have been taught in any classroom. Keep soldiering on sir”.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes are trickling in for the President from all angles.

Several appointees have celebrated him for the illustrious leadership and the opportunities given to them by him to serve the country.

