The former President, delivering a speech at the 28th anniversary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), issued a strong warning to the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of this year’s general elections.

According to the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, the party will not accept the results of a flawed election.

“As a leader of the NDC, I wish to serve notice that we shall do all our parts to ensure that our country remains peaceful and that the electoral process proceeds smoothly, but let nobody assume that we will accept the results of a flawed election,” he cautioned.

Dr Kwame Asah Asante, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon reacting to this in a panel discussion on Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, said: "no matter what there will be a free and fair election, but I want to ask Mahama; what will you do if you win in that flawed election?".

Meanwhile, he has asked the Electoral Commission to be transparent with the various political parties.