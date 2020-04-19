2 hours ago

Actress and TV personality, Efia Odo has jumped to the defence of Hearts of Oak's Manaf Umar following reports of the player ‘begging’ for money from the social media vixen.

It has become natural phenomenon since the novel coronavirus outbreak for celebrities to provide stimulus packages in the form of monies to their followers as the world battles COVID-19.

And midfielder Manaf has become the subject of social media ridicule in Ghana for reportedly dropping his mobile money number when the former Kwese TV presenter promised to send money to ten of her fans.

The player has since moved in to deny the reports arguing his account was hacked. His team mate Richmond Ayi and his club have all brandished the reportage as fake.

But Efia Odo in a response on Twitter said there is nothing wrong with Manaf asking for financial support and has promised to send Manaf some cash.

"Smh and what’s the problem if he asks for money", she tweeted.

"They aren’t playing any games at the moment so maybe he might need a little money.

"Thanks for making me notice I will definitely send him something. Ask and you shall receive", Efia Odo added.