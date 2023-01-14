1 hour ago

A member of the Black Stars Management Committee, Alhaji Karim Gruzah has confirmed media speculations that they each received $100,000 as appearance fees at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Group stage after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay and a win against Korea.

But since the team's exit rumours have been rife in the local media that members of the Black Stars Management Committee were paid some amounts of money as appearance fees something which the EXCO member Oduro Sarfo has vehemently denied.

The King Faisal owner a beneficiary of the largest has confirmed that he was paid that much for just traveling to Qatar as a Black Stars Management Committee member.

“I want to ask if it's a crime for us (the management committee) to take that appearance fee of $100,000," Alhaji Grusah said in an interview with Akoma FM.

“I risked my life to fly from Ghana to Qatar. When we were being attacked in Nigeria, where were those people who are now making noise about the money we took?”

He added: “It's just some journalists who are only making noise about this, though I agree the money is huge, I think we deserved it.

“A lot could have happened to us, we left our jobs to serve Ghana, if some of us were to stay back, we could have earned more than that from our various jobs, if it's a crime, Ghanaians should come for their money. We took the money because we deserved it."

Money and bonuses for the Black Stars during the World Cup have become a sticking point as it caused a global embarrassment for Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The government had to airlift cash from Ghana to pay the appearance fees of the Black Stars as they threatened to boycott the World Cup if it was not paid.