2 hours ago

Introduction

Enhanced Video Calling: Screen Sharing with Audio

Increased Participant Limit: Connecting More People

Virtual Spotlight: Highlighting Active Speakers

Improved Call Quality: MLow Integration

Conclusion: A New Era of Connectivity

WhatsApp continues to revolutionize communication with its latest update, significantly enhancing the video calling experience. The new features, including screen sharing with audio, a virtual spotlight, and an increased participant limit, are designed to bring users closer together, making interactions more seamless and engaging.In a major upgrade, WhatsApp has introduced screen sharing accompanied by audio during video calls. This feature allows users to share their screens while discussing content in real-time, adding a new dimension to virtual interactions. Whether watching videos together or collaborating on projects, this update ensures that conversations are more interactive and engaging.WhatsApp has also expanded the participant limit for video calls, now allowing up to 32 people to join a single call. This increase is a significant improvement from the previous limits, which allowed 32 participants on mobile devices, 16 on Windows, and 8 on macOS. This new capability makes WhatsApp a more powerful tool for large group meetings, virtual events, and social gatherings.Another noteworthy feature is the virtual spotlight, which prioritizes the person speaking by placing them first on the screen. This enhancement ensures that the active speaker is more visible to all participants, improving communication clarity and making group discussions more efficient.Meta has also introduced a plugin to enhance call quality, even for users with poor internet connections or older devices. Known as MLow, this feature has been available on Instagram and Messenger calls and will now be extended to WhatsApp. MLow optimizes the call experience by maintaining clarity and reducing disruptions, ensuring that all users can enjoy a smooth and uninterrupted conversation.WhatsApp's latest updates mark a significant step forward in enhancing virtual communication. By integrating screen sharing with audio, increasing participant limits, introducing a virtual spotlight, and improving call quality, WhatsApp is bringing users closer together, no matter where they are. These features not only improve personal interactions but also make WhatsApp a more robust tool for professional use, offering a versatile platform for both social and business communication. As these updates roll out, users can look forward to a richer, more connected experience on one of the world's most popular messaging apps.