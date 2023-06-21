WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Features: 'Silent Calls' and 'Monitoring'

39 minutes ago

WhatsApp rolls out two groundbreaking updates to enhance user privacy and protection with the introduction of 'mute calls from unknown numbers' and 'privacy control' features.

Find out how these additions offer users enhanced security and control over their messaging experience.

Introduction:

WhatsApp continues its commitment to user privacy and security with the introduction of two innovative features, 'mute calls from unknown numbers' and 'privacy control'.

These updates aim to provide users with greater control over their incoming calls and strengthen the security of their messages, calls, and personal information.

With these new additions, WhatsApp solidifies its position as a leading messaging platform prioritizing user privacy.

Enhancing Security with 'Mute Calls from Unknown Numbers':

The first of the two new features, 'mute calls from unknown numbers,' is designed to offer enhanced security and control over incoming calls.

This functionality acts as an automatic filter for spam calls and calls from unknown individuals.

By muting calls from these numbers, users can prevent their devices from ringing, providing peace of mind and protection against unwanted disturbances.

However, these calls will still appear in the call list, ensuring that important calls are not missed.

Introducing 'Privacy Control' for Comprehensive Data Protection:

The second noteworthy addition is the 'privacy control' feature.

WhatsApp describes this functionality as a step-by-step guide to the most crucial privacy settings.

By accessing the 'monitor' option within privacy settings, users can navigate through various levels of privacy to strengthen the security of their messages, calls, and personal information.

With 'privacy control,' WhatsApp empowers users to customize their privacy preferences according to their specific requirements, all conveniently accessible in one place.

Continued Innovation: Recent WhatsApp Updates:

These latest updates represent WhatsApp's ongoing dedication to enhancing user privacy.

Several recent innovations have already been implemented, augmenting the messaging platform's privacy and security features.

One such innovation is the 'Chat Lock' function, allowing users to lock specific chats in a specialized folder accessible only through biometric data or a password.

This feature ensures that sensitive conversations remain hidden from prying eyes, safeguarding user privacy.

Furthermore, WhatsApp now enables users to modify sent messages within a 15-minute window.

By selecting the 'Edit' option, users can review and make necessary corrections to recently sent messages.

This enhancement gives users more control over their communication, allowing them to rectify any errors or omissions without compromising the integrity of their conversations.

In Conclusion:

WhatsApp's commitment to user privacy and security remains unwavering, as evidenced by the introduction of the 'mute calls from unknown numbers' and 'privacy control' features.

These updates provide users with heightened protection and control over their messaging experience.

With continuous innovations such as 'Chat Lock' and the ability to edit sent messages, WhatsApp aims to offer its users a secure and seamless communication platform.

Stay tuned for future developments as WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and advance its features accordingly.