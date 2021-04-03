5 hours ago

The editor of Whatsapp News, David Tamakloe who was arrested by the Police on Thursday, April 1 was picked up for alleged extortion, a statement signed by Ms Juliana Obeng, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Head of Public Affairs/CID said

David Tamakloe was granted bail on Friday, April 2.

The CID denied reports that the suspect was arrested at a gunpoint

“Suspect was arrested on alleged offences of an attempt to commit a crime to wit: extortion contrary to section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act29).

Earlier, South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor called for the release saying “Rambo-styled approach of effecting the arrest of citizens has been a subject for concern to many.”

“It comes as a surprise that nothing seems to be changing in this regard. Mr Tamakloe was reported to have been picked up at gunpoint sometime yesterday. And particularly, on the eve of Good Friday knowing very well that he would be kept in police custody until after Monday, is most inhumane, unacceptable, backward and smacks of abuse of police powers,” he said in a statement.

“A colleague lawyer, who followed up on the matter at the Police station has recounted how the officers were unable to provide any reasons for his arrest. Just none and yet he has been denied police inquiry deliberately.

“It is important that our security operates on the basis of transparency and with a certain sense of integrity. The image of the security agencies continue to decline over the years following the arbitrary and unexplained arrests of innocent citizens,” he said in a statement.