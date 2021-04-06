1 hour ago

The Editor-In-Chief of Whatsup News, David Tamakloe is expected to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service today, Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Mr Tamakloe was arrested on Thursday for alleged offences of extortion and publication of false news.

He was subsequently granted bail on Friday, April 2.

The police subsequently denied media reports suggesting that he was arrested at gunpoint.

In a statement signed by the head of public affairs at the CID, DSP Juliana Obeng the suspect was cautioned and released on police enquiry bail.

He is expected to report back to the CID today for further action.

Mr. Tamakloe’s arrest was criticised by observers.

A member of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, Rockson Dafeamekpor accused the police of abuse of powers in the matter.

He also questioned the motive for the police arrest.

“His lawyer asked where the publication they were alleging was a fraud was, but the police could not produce any evidence or publication of the sort.”

“We think that it is more of an attempt to stop him from conducting further investigations to the story and publicizing it,” Mr. Dafeamekpor told Citi News.

Source: citifmonline.com