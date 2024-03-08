59 minutes ago

Men should not feel threatened as women stride forward in the world of work, says the first woman to lead First Bank of Nigeria in its 130-year history.

Speaking at the Oxford Business Forum in the UK, Ibukun Awosika said it was time to be more radical:

Quote Message: We’re dealing with mindsets of time – in multiple cultures. It’s about resetting how we think. We’re dealing with mindsets of time – in multiple cultures. It’s about resetting how we think.

Quote Message: In resetting, my challenge for the girls is this – you can’t wait for the time when everyone else understands it. If we had to wait for that, we’d still be waiting. In resetting, my challenge for the girls is this – you can’t wait for the time when everyone else understands it. If we had to wait for that, we’d still be waiting.

Quote Message: For the guys, be open-minded enough to understand, when girls wins – you win!” For the guys, be open-minded enough to understand, when girls wins – you win!”

Source: BBC