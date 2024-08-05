5 hours ago

Ghanaian actor and movie producer, Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, is hoping to see pupils from his school prosper and become leaders in Ghana and beyond.

Speaking at the Great Minds International School’s speech and prize-giving day in Ahenkro, Ashanti Region, the actor stressed his commitment to philanthropy and making a positive impact in society, despite numerous accusations against him.

He stated that, one way to achieve this is by making education accessible to all.

“I would be glad to learn during my old age that a parliamentarian had their education from my school,” LilWin remarked.

He continued, “Good deeds get good rewards. Several years later, when I am old, I want to hear an MP say that he or she got his or her education from the school I built. May God bless everyone, especially those who sent their children to my school.

“Due to the overflow of students in my school, I have built another school two minutes away from the first building to accommodate more students,” LilWin said.

The actor also addressed what he described as a deliberate attempt to portray him as arrogant and disrespectful, particularly following a recent accident incident.

“With the recent issue that happened to me, people called me proud and disrespectful, yet I have never fought with anyone or stolen from anyone in Ghana before. I can’t tell if it’s because of the school I built, the house I live in, or the car I drive. There is no reason for me to intentionally orchestrate an accident that could kill me,” Lil Win explained.