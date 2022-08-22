57 minutes ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says that he still habours hopes of playing for Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko but needs to be fit first.

He says that when he regains his fitness, he will play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko after missing the chance some years ago.

“I have been an Accra boy. I didn’t want to move to another City and then Legon Cities contacted me. Although I was talking to Kotoko I had wanted to be in Accra,” he said on the Dentaa Show.

“When I get fit and start playing competitive football, obviously I will play for Kotoko,” he added.

The former Sunderland ace missed out on the chance to fulfill a childhood dream in November 2020, as he opted to join Legon Cities instead of Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko was in talks with Ghana's all-time leading top scorer but was unable to reach an agreement with Asamoah Gyan before he opted for Legon Cities.

At Legon Cities, he was hindered by persistent injuries and loss of form as he barely played any football for the team before his contract was terminated.

Asamoah Gyan recently revealed in an interview with the BBC that he wants to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.