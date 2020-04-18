2 hours ago

Kevin-Prince Boateng spoke about his career during a live Instagram video chat with the legendary Thierry Henry.

Striker Kevin-Prince Boateng, owned by Fiorentina but on loan to Besiktas, spoke during a direct Instagram with Thierry Henry: "One day you are positive, the next you hope that this period will end soon. In Spain I was at a point in my career that everyone wondered how I was. I went there without a goal, I just want to have fun and play football .

"When it becomes a job, football loses some love. I asked where Las Palmas was and when they replied Gran Canaria, I thought "but are they holidays or football?". Barcelona is fantastic, I was 32, I was back on these big stages, it's incredible. When I signed I had the car keys with my name, then I had the press conference. Okay, I'm back on big stages. The only player who can win all games is Messi