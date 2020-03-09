29 minutes ago

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says it s in the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Madam Jean Mensah's own interest, to act above reproach and conduct her affairs in line with the laws of the country, and not put her trust in the powers that be.

The NDC chief scribe warned that any false hope being harboured by the EC Chairperson that any administration can come to her aid when she acts contrary to laid down rules and regulations

“If someone tells you that the machines are obsolete and you can contact the manufacturers to ascertain the veracity of that claim, but you deliberately refuse to do so and award another contract And results in the country incurring needless loss, it amounts to omission and you are culpable and liabe for prosecution.

“We have explained the law to her and so what we are saying is that if she is being backed by a certain power to do this, the day she will be hurled before the court, that power will not stand in the box with her. That is the advice we are giving to her," Johnson Asiedu Nketiah warned.

The NDC stalwart further cautioned the EC chairperson will be charged for willfully causing financial loss to the State if she goes ahead to purchase the new machines to the tune of Ghc800 million when she could have serviced the old machines for less that amount.

He was speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show.

“According to the company, we can go beyond the vendor who sold the machines to us and contact the original manufacturers of the machines for assistance and that is why the two companies said they are ready to assist us if we need their help.

“…if we have this option and the EC still goes ahead to procure new gadgets at a cost of Ghc800 million, we are reminding the EC chairperson about the law on willfully causing financial loss to the state; the meaning of that law is exactly what she is about to do because before you are caught up by that law, then it means that you have done something for the country to incur loss that could have been avoided; she should know that that law awaits her”, he cautioned.

Source: peacefmonline.com