1 hour ago

#Kumerica is trending on twitter, some have described it as a movement.

#Kumerica trend tries to equate the United States of America to the Ashanti region. While some youths in the region have acquired a foreign accent, (LAFA); others have renamed towns in the region after some cities in America: Suame is Miami.

The trend has become so popular that Shatta Wale has even recorded a rap song titled Kumerica.

It also 'popped up' in Friday's discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'

Watch video below