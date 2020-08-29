#Kumerica is trending on twitter, some have described it as a movement.
#Kumerica trend tries to equate the United States of America to the Ashanti region. While some youths in the region have acquired a foreign accent, (LAFA); others have renamed towns in the region after some cities in America: Suame is Miami.
The trend has become so popular that Shatta Wale has even recorded a rap song titled Kumerica.
It also 'popped up' in Friday's discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'
Watch video below
