Crypto assets and blockchain projects are gradually joining the real sector of the economy, helping businesses and financial organizations improve their work processes. With the increasing popularity of digital assets, the interest in crypto investment is growing. So more and more people want to buy crypto.

However, Crypto rates are not stable. They change daily and show significant fluctuations. It gives many earning opportunities for those who hold digital assets, so they buy and sell them at different prices and receive income from the difference.

Crypto rankings like Coinmarketcap show the list of digital assets with their market cap, trade volume and price dynamics. Crypto exchanges are used for crypto trading and investment. Let's talk about one of the best crypto platforms - WhiteBIT.

What is WhiteBIT, and How to Use Its Crypto Value Calculator?



Register and pass KYC if you want to access all the platform features

Choose the crypto value calculator

Enter the data: the currency you have and the amount of the asset you would like to buy.

The platform will display the current price.

Pay the fee and receive the needed coins in your account.

WhiteBIT is a centralized crypto exchange platform with a convenient crypto price calculator . It displays current crypto rates and calculates the conversion between different digital assets. To buy crypto on WhiteBIT, follow these simple steps:There is also a calculator for the crypto lending option. It helps to figure out the number of rewards you receive depending on the number of tokens locked and the period of locking.

