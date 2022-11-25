2 hours ago

Justice Kwaku Annan, a former political show host on Net2 TV has challenged his former employer, Kennedy Agyapong, to release the second part of an investigative documentary dubbed ‘Who Watches the Watchman.’

The first part of the said documentary, which allegedly exposes the fraudulent ways of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was shown on Net2 in 2019 on the back of Anas’ undercover film into corruption in Ghana and African football.

The lawmaker promised after the public screening of the ‘Who Watches the Watchman,’ at Net2 premises that there was a second part that he would show in due course. That has not happened three years on.

Kwaku Annan believes it is that lack of organization in Kennedy Agyapong’s approach that allowed Anas to ‘survive’ and continue to purportedly expose people he deems corrupt.

“Ken is not composed and at the same time he doesn’t know how to arrange himself. He speaks loudly but he needs to be better organized and to put things together chronologically.

“People are still disappointed that when you came out with ‘Who watches the watchman’ part one,’ where is the part two? It should have been bigger and more detailed to expose the things we are talking about, where is it?” Annan asked last week in an interview with the Nsem Pii YouTube channel.

Annan was addressing concerns relative to Anas’ documentary dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy,’ in which he made corruption allegations against Charles Adu Boahen, the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

The Minister has since been removed by the president and referred to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for investigations.