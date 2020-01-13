21 minutes ago

The last time moneybags Legon Cities Football Club played at home against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium, It was Shatta Wale who came to excite fans at the stadium with his many repertoire of melodic tunes.

Although they lost in that game against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, they are willing to repeat the trick when another Ashanti Regional team enters the Accra Sports Stadium in the shape of high flying Ashgold on Wednesday.

Legon Cities are yet to win a game in the Ghana Premier League thus far drawing two games and losing the other.

While Ashgold have won all three games and may be looking to add the moneybags to their scalp.

Even before the game kicks off Legon Cities are asking their fans which artiste they would want to see perform on Wednesday?

You may head to their twitter handle and give your suggestion who exactly you want to see on Wednesday.

?s=20