1 hour ago

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is urging Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), community and religious leaders among other key stakeholders within the community to help whip up adherence to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols at the grassroots.

Expressing concern over recent upsurge of cases in the country, Country Representative of WHO, Dr Francis Kasolo, said all hands must be on deck to contain further spread of the virus.

“We would like to call upon all of us to ensure that we continue to strictly adhere to the public health measures; masking, sanitising, physical distancing, mouth and nasal etiquette and ensuring that if we experience the common symptoms related to COVID-19, we consult a trained health worker,” he advised.

Dr Kasolo was speaking at a handing over of medical equipment to the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Accra on Saturday, to aid the country’s COVID-19 response measures.

The items include 44 patient monitors and accessories, 25 oxygen concentrators and accessories, one arterial blood gas analyser and five electro-cardiogram machines.

Also, 125 pieces each of venturi masks for adults and children as well as 500 pieces each of nasal oxygen cannula with prongs for adults and children, were also donated by the world health body.

D. Kasolo said the items were procured under the WHO and World Bank Pandemic Emergency fund, to assist countries in their fight against the pandemic.

“These materials are being handed over at the time that a number of countries on our continent are experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 with the Delta variant driving the surge in cases,” he noted.

The Country Representative expressed WHO commitment to supporting government to achieve low COVID-19 transmission rate through strengthening of its case management capacity.

Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, who received the items on behalf of the Minister, thanked the WHO for the donation which he said had come at a time most treatment centres were running out of essential items.

“These qualify as infrastructure items needed mainly to treat patients and more especially when we continue to see rise in our cases, this is timely,” he said.

Mr Oku-Afari urged the public not to lose guard in keeping with the COVID-19 preventive protocols saying, “Because we are quite lucky with the number of casualties we see, people do not see the severity of this disease.”

“COVID-19 is still with us and infecting a lot of people. We should continue to wear our masks at all times, wash or sanitise our hands regularly and refrain from the high-risk environments that exposes you to the virus,” he advised.