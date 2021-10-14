1 hour ago

An advocate of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana, Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi says the country’s Christian community has no right whatsoever to condemn homosexuality.

She believes Christians are trying to take over the role of Christ by judging the LGBTQ+ community when “the Christ they follow promotes peace, the followers are promoting hate.”

The Ghanaian transgender asserted that the Christian community is currently enacting a biblical story where Christ saved a prostitute from being stoned to death.

“Jesus saved a woman who was about to be killed for prostitution but Christians are now enacting the same thing Jesus saved the woman from. Jesus saved the woman although the law frowned on prostitution back then. The followers of Christ are now enacting worse than what the men planned and it is interesting to know Christians are promoting the hate bill.”

She said in an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Fact Sheet show that, Jesus told the prostitute to go and sin no more “so who must tell us to go and sin no more? It is not the folks of this country.”

She noted every single person will be judged individually at heaven’s gate “if it so exists. So we are supposed to be left to the judgement day to see who is with God and who is not with God.

"But then Christians have now killed God, silenced him and are fighting him. It doesn’t make sense Christians are using the bible against the LGBTQ+ community whereas they claim they are following Christ who loves unconditionally.”

The Christian community of Ghana has overwhelmingly supported the anti-gay bill presented before parliament. Championing for the passage of the bill, some religious bodies have called for an open vote and threatened to vote out any MP or party which votes against the bill.

Earlier this year, the Speaker of Parliament received a private member bill from 8 MPs that would expand on the current law that provides up to three years in prison for same-sex activity.

The new bill when passed will prohibit and criminalize advocacy, funding and act of LGBTQ+ while promoting conversion therapy programs seeking to “convert” people from homosexuality to heterosexuality.

Source: eTVGhana