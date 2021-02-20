57 minutes ago

Rapper Guru has taken his beef with Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene, to a whole new level releasing a debut diss song titled ‘Who Born Dog’.

Kuami Eugene the VGMA Artiste of the Year, a week ago stated that there was no way he was going to have a song with Guru because the rapper was denigrating his boss.

Although many interpreted Kuami Eugene’s reply as disrespectful, his boss at Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah quickly came to the rescue of his artiste stating that there was no issue with what the ‘Angela’ hitmaker said.

Even though the NKZ boss expressed his displeasure in the young artistes' utterances, it appears he’s not yet done with Kuami Eugene and Richie Mensah.

In a song released by Guru, the rapper claimed that one of his hit songs is bigger than Kuami Eugene’s entire career.

Guru took his fellow ‘Fadama Boy’ to the cleaners describing Kuami Eugene as a pornography addict who has an awful taste of fashion.

The rapper cautioned Lynx Entertainment to brace themselves because he is ready to send them to hell.

Listen to the song below:

Source: Ghanaweb