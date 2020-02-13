1 hour ago

The General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Johnson Asiedu Nketia is wondering who scored the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP] 78% with regards to fulfilled achievements in their 2016 manifesto.

“How can they [NPP] set their own exams questions, answer it, mark it and score themselves? Only NPP will do that!” he said.

Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said the NPP government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo has delivered 78 percent on its promises, assuring that the country will rise again.

With barely 10 months to the general elections, Bawumia said that the government had fulfilled 78 percent of the 388 promises it made to the electorate in the 2016 elections.

But speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, General Mosquito as widely known in politics argued that “It will only be right for Ghanaians to judge and grade the NPP on their performance. They don’t have to grade themselves.”