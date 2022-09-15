2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak will renew their rivalry with city rivals Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports stadium on Match Day II of the betPawa Premier League on Sunday.

The Phobians faltered on the opening weekend of the season following a 1-0 loss to Aduana FC on Sunday while Great Olympics left it late to beat Bechem United 1-0 at the Accra Sports stadium.

Hearts of Oak are yet to win against Great Olympics in their last four matches, losing three and drawing one in the process with eight goals being scored in their last four meetings. Great Olympics have scored seven - Hearts of Oak have netted only once in their last four meetings.

Hearts of Oak Coach Samuel Boadu welcomes Konadu Yiadom into the side for the first time this season after his summer switch from WAFA.

The Black Galaxies defender missed the trip to Dormaa but looks set for his Hearts of Oak debut on Sunday as he is likely to partner Mohammed Alhassan in defence in place of compatriot Caleb Amankwaa who got red carded after picking two yellow cards at Dormaa.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who went barren on Sunday is expected to lead the lines on Sunday. New signing Eric Eso who signed from AshantiGold SC made his debut in the defeat to Aduana FC and looks likely to maintain his place in the starting lineup against Great Olympics.

Hearts of Oak have experience in Samuel Inkoom, Obeng Junior, new signings Eric Ofori Antwi, Yassan Ouattching, Prince Darman and Junior Kaba.

Yaw Preko will be leading the Dade boys against his former side with an aim of continuing the winning run against Samuel Boadu who is currently the longest serving coach among the eighteen Premier League clubs.

The match which is scheduled for the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, September 18, 2022 will be broadcast live StarTimes Adepa Channel 247.