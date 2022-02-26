6 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak is demanding answers from the Majority Leadership on what has caused a rescheduling of the President’s State of the Nation address.

It was previously announced that the President’s sessional address would be delivered on the 3rd of March, but that has been postponed, and no date has been given.

The President’s address will provide government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead, highlight achievements and challenges, and outline developmental measures for the coming financial year.

But the Builsa South legislator said explanations must be offered for why the address has been put on hold.

“Mr. Speaker, with all due respect, we have to know why the address has been put on hold. I believe that as a nation; with the conditions facing us, we are all anxious to hear what the state of the nation is. So if it has been put on hold, we must know why.”

Article 67 of the Constitution mandates the President to present the address to Parliament at the beginning of each session of the lawmaking body and before the dissolution of the house.

Following the recent happenings in the country; the controversial E-Levy, the spike in fuel prices, labour agitations, uncertainties in the educational sector, among others, may feature strongly in his presentation.