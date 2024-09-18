2 hours ago

A ninety-six-year-old woman named Gladys Fumeh joined demonstrators on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in Takoradi to protest against the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

The demonstration, under the hashtag "Enough is Enough," was organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to express their displeasure regarding anomalies in the EC’s voter register ahead of the 2024 elections.

In an interview with 3 News, Gladys mentioned that her money had been locked up in the bank, hence her decision to join the demonstrators to protest for change.

“My money has been locked up, and today we need change. I am tired; I am 96 years old and still suffering why? I had to walk because I was wild,” she said.

The demonstrators were clothed in NDC colours as well as red and black apparel, protesting against the EC’s objection to an independent audit of the voters' register for the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed that it has received the petition submitted by the NDC at the end of their demonstration.

According to the Commission, it will review the petition and provide its response in the coming days.

A statement signed by the Deputy Chairman of the EC, Operations, Samuel Tettey, assured the general public that the process of producing the final register is in its early stages.

The Commission further expressed its commitment to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections.