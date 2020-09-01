2 hours ago

A staunch critique of successive Ghana Football Association(GFA) regimes, Mr Jonathan Abbey Pobee has accused members of the GFA congress of conniving to squander the resources of the FA with an outrageous budget.

He says they have toiled for nothing as this is a continuation of the ills under the previous regime as nothing has changed in particular.

According to Mr Abbey Pobee why should the GFA President be paid a monthly amount of GHC1,000 for his airtime.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh Fm, the veteran football administrator accused members of congress for acting like dummies and not humans.

"The cockroaches are back and I call this Exco meeting us Yabr3 agu

Ghana football that jail a chairman of Kumasi corners stone because he went for a loan to do a football is still the same because of what they did today"

"God did not give us a human being to go and agree to such a disastrous 1000 GHC airtime credit for a president

Can't they buy a suit and African wear?"

He says the GFA has prepared such a huge budget because they have been promised some $5million from FIFA.

"Do they produce Charcoal to pay themselves? FIFA said they will be paying the FA 5million dollars that's why they have done such a budget"

"You regard those who voted for such a decision as humans for me I don't and for me, God did not create them

Why should 90 members vote for such a bad budget" he added.