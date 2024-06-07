1 hour ago

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has challenged Prof. Kobby Mensah, a lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), regarding his statement that a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) is not intended for hungry individuals.

Efia pointed out that there are people who have obtained PhDs in their academic pursuits but still struggle to make ends meet and face ongoing challenges in life.

She highlighted that there are individuals who have not attained such a prestigious academic qualification yet manage to earn substantial incomes.

In a post on X, Prof. Mensah emphasized that a PhD is not meant for individuals who are hungry, seeking employment, or pursuing entrepreneurship.

“PhD is not for the hungry. It is not for gaining employment, neither is it for entrepreneurship. Get that!,” he wrote.

In response, Efia Odo, who strongly disagreed with his statement, questioned on X, "So why are many PhD holders in Ghana hungry?"

