43 minutes ago

Veteran football administrator and Management member of Ghana Premier League side Eleven Wonders FC, Mr. Takyi Arhin, known in football circles as 'Thunder' says he is against the decision of the Government to ban football activities because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The outspoken football administrator's comments come following Government of Ghana's decision to halt football whiles markets are opened amidst Coronavirus pandemic.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March this Year announced government's decision to ban all social gatherings including sporting activities in the West African country as the Nation battles the spread of the pandemic.

The ban, a week after was followed by a partial lock down of the country which lasted only three weeks.

After lifting the partial lockdown, markets a cross the country are allowed to operate but the ban on other social gatherings still remains, a move Mr. Arhin believes isn't normal.

According to him, the observation of social distancing at the market places is highly impossible yet the Government sees it right to allow them to operate.

"Why are the markets still operating as normal?” he quizzed.

“Social distancing is a major problem there but nobody is talking about that"

The Ghana Premier League and the Division one leagues have been suspended since March following the directives from the Government of Ghana due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ghanaians clubs are struggling to pay their works following the suspension of all football for the past months.

Most of the top-flight clubs are considering a pay cut for their workers but the footballers at the various clubs have kicked against the decision.

Last week, the Ghana Football Association started their engagement with all stakeholders to decide on the way forward of the country's football amid Coronavirus outbreak.