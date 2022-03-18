1 hour ago

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has revealed that his nickname is Senegal to the amazement of many who do not know the root of that name.

Not often do you hear someone nicknamed by the name of a whole country but there is a reason to the Senegal nickname.

Partey made this known in an interview with Sky Sports, where he said he is called ‘Senegal’.

That name was given to him by his father who is friends with former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars defender Emmanuel Armah Senegal.

According to Partey whiles playing in Ghana for his father's team, he was nicknamed Senegal by his father as his son reminded him of his friend Emmanuel Armah Senegal.

Emmanuel Armah Senegal played for Accra Hearts of Oak between 1991-199 and was a prominent member of the Black Stars.

He was a member of Ghana's 1992 squad that reached the finals of the African Cup of Nations finals in Senegal but lost 10-11 to eventual winners Ivory Coast.