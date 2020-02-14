43 minutes ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the president’s latest reshuffle is an attempt to give Bryan Acheampong the power to deploy thugs in the police service on Election Day.

He says moving Mr Acheampong to the Interior Ministry is a slap in the face of the Emile Short Commission’s work.

Speaking on Adom FMs Midday News, General Mosquito as he affectionately called, said the move legitimises the conduct of Mr Acheampong who the Commission cited for acting inappropriately in the Ayawaso West bye-election violence.

“I think that is a slap in the face of the Emile Short Commission. And I believe it is a cog in the whole orchestration to rig the election. This is somebody who deployed thugs to create mayhem at a bye-election. A Commission was established and the Commission declared that action unlawful and recommended that the group he commanded be disbanded and he himself punished,” he said.

The reshuffle was announced in a statement by Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

As part of the reshuffle, the deputy Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey is now the Deputy Minister of the National Security.

Source: Adomonline