1 hour ago

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin, has revealed that he has produced a movie featuring the legendary musician Daddy Lumba, which is yet to be released.

The film, according to him, featured a cast of stars, including musician Great Ampong and notable Kumawood actors such as Bill Asamoah, Akrobeto, Vivian Jill, among others.

LilWin shared that after completing the movie, which was ready for public premiere, Daddy Lumba requested that it not be aired because he did not appear with good looks in it.

He further explained that Daddy Lumba was concerned that his portrayal, which he felt made him look unattractive, would damage his reputation as a figure known for his elegance and appeal to women.

"I've filmed a movie with Daddy Lumba, but it never reached the public. It's my production, but he barred its premiere, claiming he looked unappealing in the film. He said, 'Kwadwo, women fancy me, but I appear unattractive.' I assured him the role required that appearance, yet he persisted post-production.

"The cast included Kofi Nti, Akrobeto, Vivian Jill, Bill Asamoah, and Great Ampong. It marked the first encounter between Ampong and Daddy Lumba. It's been eight years since we shot the movie," he told Nana Romeo in an interview on Accra FM.

Meanwhile, LilWin has been subject to criticism following an accident that led to the tragic loss of 3-year-old Tawiah Ampomah.

The incident is under investigation by the authorities to ascertain its causes and conclude the matter.

Watch the video below: