Jérémy Doku signed up until mid-2022 with Sporting Anderlecht. Several fans of the club have posted their disappointment on social networks because the duration of the contract is not long. There is, however, a reason for this.
Verschueren replied via Instagram that Anderlecht could not yet offer Doku a long-term contract due to legal provisions, that he is only 17 years old and that 2022 is therefore the maximum. Within a year, when Doku turns 18, Sporting should sit down at the table again and offer him a contract for a longer period.
The Belgian born Ghanaian wonder-kid has been in scintilating form for Anderlecht in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League .
He has been the darling boy of the fans of the Belgian giants who have had very little to smile about this season due to their inconsistent form.
