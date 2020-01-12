3 hours ago

The founder and leader of God's Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet has revealed a deadly plot by some persons to assassinate the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

According to Eagle Prophet, a political party has made plans to shoot Jean Mensa ahead of the 2020 Elections.

Speaking in an interview with Kwabena Owusu host of 'Dwene Ho Bio' on Accra-based Hot 93.9 FM, the Founder and General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel advised Madam Jean Mensa to beef up her security henceforth.

“There is something fishy about the 2020 elections...We should not concentrate on those 31st Prophecies about who would be winning the elections but rather concentrate on how to let peace prevail in the 2020 elections…I can see a lion with seven heads standing on the Ghana flag with fire hopping around it means something serious”.

“ it’s serious...I prophesy as a man of God that, I can see that the EC Chair (Jean Mensa) has been shot and killed by some people...She would be shot by any of the political parties...It’s a political game they want to play…But all the people involved are going to be exposed before the Year ends” – Eagle Prophet prophesied.

The Eagle Prophet is well known for Prophesying about an accident at the Accra Mall and the Kintampo Waterfalls death that rocked the whole nation.