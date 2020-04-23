2 hours ago

Disqualified Ghana Football Association Presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has questioned the prudence in the GFA going to the government with cup in hands begging for a stimulus package.

He says the GFA could have pushed for a more convivial arrangement of a two year VAT relief on all football clubs on their match day gate proceeds.

The GFA has submitted a proposal through the Sports Ministry seeking for a stimulus package in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has crippled football worldwide with Ghana no exception.

Many have questioned why the GFA will burden the government at this crucial time that liquidity is limited and there is a lot on government's table.

“I was surprised that Kurt Okraku went to government to borrow money for the clubs,” he told Asempa FM on Thursday morning.

“For me, I would have asked the government to remove the 17.5% VAT they let us pay for gate proceeds for about two years so that the cost of football will be low and we will be able to generate revenue.

“We all need to meet and generate a policy document because that is what the government understands,” he added.

Wilfred Osei Palmer was gunning for the GFA presidential race but was disqualified at the death for failing integrity check.