58 minutes ago

National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed he has not spoken to his predecessor for the past three years.

Freddie Blay said following the bitter suspension of the former Chairman in 2015, he has cut all communications with him.

The NPP National Chairman revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

“Unfortunately we have not met after his suspension.The hostility is still on,” he bemoaned.

Paul Afoko was suspended by the NPP’s National Executive Council for allegedly working to undermine the party’s chances in the 2016 general election.

Though he challenged the suspension at the Human Rights Court, it did not yield any positive result.

In his place, Mr Blay then First Vice Chairman was appointed to replace him [Afoko] as Acting Chairman.

He then went ahead to contest for the position and won the elections. This conduct by Mr Blay, some party members claimed, was seen as a betrayal of trust.

Expressing his sentiments, Mr Blay said the conduct of Mr Afoko is understandable.

Efforts made to bring his predecessor on board for a resounding victory, he stated, have yielded not results.

As someone who does not give up, Mr Blay said he is still working to visit Mr Afoko to resolve the situation.

“I will engage him [Afoko] if he picks my calls. Water has passed under the bridge so maybe tempers are cool,” he added.