3 hours ago

Founder and Leader of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has revealed that he has rejected Rolls Royce car gifts on two occasions.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams said different people offered to bring him Rolls Royce cars as gifts and that the first offer came two years ago and the second came in last year, but he rejected them.

He said he had to reject both offers because it was not the appropriate time for him, especially in Ghana where people like to poke into other people’s business.

He noted that he could not have received those car gifts while he was finding money to build a rehabilitation centre and a prayer mountain.

“Two years ago, one of my sons called me and said Papa I am getting you a Rolls Royce and I said thank you very much, bring me the money. Then last year another son came to me, Papa I’ve placed some money down for a Rolls Royce for you, what colour do you want? And I said, what is it about you people and Rolls Royce when it comes to me? And he said, you deserve it and I said, you don’t understand.

“Rolls Royce in Ghana here when I’m trying to build a drug rehab and a prayer mountain and am driving a Rolls Royce in this Ghana. And I said you’re not a prophet, this time you missed it. This time, you didn’t hear from God and he said, what do I do and I said, bring me the money. When I am 70, 75, 80 or 90 I will drive a Rolls Royce,” the Archbishop made the revelation while preaching to his congregation in a new video.