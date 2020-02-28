2 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame has opened up on why he has not collaborated with Sarkodie on any song yet.

Explaining what is holding them back at a dinner session with some of his fans, which was covered by Zionfelix.net, the Rap Doctor said both he and Sarkodie have not had the right atmosphere to work together.

He said both artistes have been talking about a possible collaboration.

Okyeame Kwame recounted Sarkodie sent him a beat some time ago but time didn’t permit them to execute the job.

He said collaboration is a vibe and it will surely happen at the right time.

Okyeame Kwame was optimistic his collaboration with Sarkodie will happen before he hangs his microphone.

Watch the video below.