1 hour ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is against the government’s decision to receive free COVID-19 vaccines from the World Health Organisation.

In his view, the action defeats the Ghana Beyond Aid campaign by the Akufo-Addo administration.

“I don t like the idea of always going to the developed countries to beg for support as though we cannot do anything for ourselves,” the Assin Central MP said on his television station.

Ghana is the first West African country to receive 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the Serum Institute of India.

About 30, 000 Ghanaians have received the first shot of the vaccine and the government is working around the clock to get more.

This is to ensure the entire population within the age bracket is vaccinated against the dreaded coronavirus.

But Mr Agyapong is convinced the free supply of the vaccines to developing countries including Ghana is an indication that the first world countries are still in control.

“I’m not bragging but I am prepared to give Akufo-Addo one million dollars to procure the vaccines,” he said.

TAGSKen Agyapong