1 hour ago

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ernest Opoku Jnr, has revealed why he is still single after all these years.

According to him, he is taking his time to find a compatible woman to marry.

The musician has over the years been in the news coupled with controversies over his love life and relationships.

Ernest is one of the few gospel musicians who has had issues about his intimate relationships with females in the entertainment industry becoming a huge topic of discussion.

Speaking in an interview, the award-winning musician said he wants to take his time and pray to God fervently.

“Some of the women are not correct so I really want to take my time and pray to God for a true woman and my missing rib who I will be convinced to spend my lifetime with,” he said in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

Despite being unmarried, the musician has two adorable children; a boy and girl.