4 hours ago

It is exactly a month since Hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kese made a passionate appeal to the Ghana Police Service to get Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and artiste manager, Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as BullDog to assist in investigations of the murder of his manager, Fennec Okyere.

However, it appears his expectations have not been met and he is calling on the Ghana Police Service to speed up action.

In a video posted on his Instagram page today, December 5, he said “It’s been one month since Shatta Wale came out to say he’s been keeping secrets about how Bulldog planned and killed my manager.

“I don’t know what is happening in this Ghana again, that the Ghana Police are still sitting on this case and not taking any action. If somebody confesses of killing somebody and we are still doing investigations then I don’t know what the investigation is about,” Kwaw Kese lamented in a video that has been shared on Instagram.

“Shatta Wale confessed that he’s been keeping the secret and since Bulldog is bringing out his secret, he’s also bringing out that secret; and that secret is that, Bulldog planned and killed my manager. What evidence again are you waiting for before you take action? he asked.

Sometime last week, Bulldog and Shatta Wale had publicly given a hint on their simmering sour relationship when the former claimed Black Sherif’s album, The Villian I Never Was will do better than Shatta’s new Gift of God album.

The two had engaged in war of words on social media but things got to a boiling point when Shatta Wale insinuated that Bulldog had a hand in the death of Kwaw Kese’s late manager.

The post attracted lots of attention on social media with Kwaw Kese making a passionate appeal to the police to get Shatta Wale and Bulldog assist in investigations of the murder of his murdered manager.

The police later in a statement indicated that they had contacted Shatta Wale over his social media comments.