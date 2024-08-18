1 hour ago

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not surprised the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is running away from a presidential debate ahead of the December general elections.

In his view, the former President lacks the courage and confidence to present his vision and plans which would be compared to that of the NPP thereby offering Ghanaian voters a clear choice on December 7.

Speaking at the NPP’s manifesto launch in Takoradi on Sunday, August 18, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the NPP’s superior performance across various sectors, suggesting that this is why Mahama is hesitant to engage in a debate.

“It is crystal clear that from the data we have given that our overall performance and track record are superior to that of my opponent and his party. In virtually every sector, we are superior. But I believe as a former president and proud student of history, he knows that and that’s one part of the reasons why he’s avoiding a debate” he noted.

Dr. Bawumia said Mr. Mahama, as a student of history, is well aware of the NPP’s impressive achievements, which contributes to his reluctance to debate.

“Another part of course is about the courage and confidence to put what he [Mahama] intends to do differently this time around with the power he seeks side by side with the vision I have for Ghana and the clear road map to getting the work done. That is the choice we are presenting to you the Ghanaian voter on December 7.”