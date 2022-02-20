3 hours ago

In the winter transfer window, Spanish side Valencia wanted to sign Ghana and Shenzhen FC midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

The transfer deal fell through as Valencia did not sign the midfielder, Ghanaguardian.com can exclusively reveal that Valencia did not go on with their plans to sign the player due to an injury.

Wakaso traveled with the Black Stars for the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon but failed to play a single minute due to injury the same reason the Valencia deal fell through.

Valencia gaffer Jose Bordalas was desperate to strengthen his midfield and did not see Uros Racic or Daniel Wass as adequate for what he needed.

The Ghanaian was valued at about 2 million euros and he would have jumped at the chance to return to Spain, especially for a team like Valencia CF.

He was seen as the perfect fix for Bordalas as he is combative in the middle with lots of tackles in him and has an eye for a pass even from range.

Wakaso Mubarak is no stranger to Spain as he has already played for five clubs namely - Villarreal, Espanyol, Las Palmas, Granda and Deportivo Alves.

The 31 year Shenzhen FC midfielder has a contract till 2024 but the Chinese side will not stand in his way if he wants to leave.