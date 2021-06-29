1 hour ago

It is very sad to buy a bag of cement at the cost of GHC50.00, some are also sold for GHC32.00 which is also costive.

Why should we buy a bag of cement for such a cost?

Now if you want to work for a day you will buy two bags of cement which will cost GHC100.00, the Mason will charge you GHC100.00, the laborer will also take GHC80.00, definitely you will need to buy a barrel of water for GHC40.00.

This is the least cost to build, so let’s assume you will need the service of the Mason and laborer for a week, then you need approximately GHC2500.00.

The maximum wages of a Ghanaian worker are not even up to GHC3000.00 per month. Now to acquire a piece of land is almost GHC10,000.00.

How many Ghanaian workers, earn GHC3000.00 per month?

Most public and private workers leave in a rented house, because their salary is not enough to buy a piece of land, to build a house.

Sometimes you see a lot of uncompleted buildings around, as if the owners have forgotten that they have buildings around.

Normally that’s not the case but the money to complete the projects is the problem.

This is the time government should intervene, by dialoguing with the cement manufacturing companies to reduce their prices of cement, to be affordable for mass purchasing.

If the government can give them tax reduction or a subsidy, to cushion their production.

Now that one bag of cement is GHC50.00, it won’t be a surprise that if care is not taking very soon we will buy one bag of cement for100.00.

Most of the state housing projects are shared among the polytricksters so building materials, must not be costive for those who have the intention to build.

We can’t continue to buy a bag of cement for GHC50.00.

The government should do something about it, immediately.

Story filed by Kwabena Yeboah

Founder Of Speak Your Mind Movement

Ghana- Ashaiman

+233542860142