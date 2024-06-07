21 minutes ago

Renowned Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has recounted the ordeal of his father, Amana, who was disciplined with beatings during the tenure of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He revealed that his father, a teacher who also owned 12 vehicles, used to overload his vehicle due to a good relationship with a local police officer.

However, this practice was prohibited by Rawlings when he took office.

Oboy Siki further explained that his father's refusal to comply with this regulation led to his arrest by the authorities and subsequent punishment of 24 lashes for breaking the rule.

"My father, Amana, was both a teacher and a driver with 12 cars. He informed the friendly police officers about his vehicle's tendency to overload, which they initially ignored. However, Jerry Rawlings implemented a strict rule against overloading vehicles.

"My dad's car, which had a capacity for 33 passengers, would sometimes carry 70. His continuous overloading eventually resulted in his arrest. At the police station, the commander decided that the punishment for his violation was 12 lashes, plus an additional lash for each extra passenger. As a result, he received 24 lashes. He was around 60 years old at the time. His popularity in the area made the incident quite surprising," he shared in a video posted by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel.

